RAPID CITY | Rosalee F. Zephier, 76, died at her home on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 11, 1942, on the Cheyenne Agency to Martin and Isabelle (Traversie) Montreal.
Rosalee grew up on the Cheyenne Agency and after high school graduated from clerical training. She moved to Rapid City and began working at Sioux San. There, she met Alvin R. Zephier Jr., and they married on June 10, 1981 in Rapid City.
After her children were born, Rosalee became a stay-at-home mom.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rosalee “Babe” Zephier and Isabelle “Izzy” Zephier, both of Rapid City; and a brother, Gary Montreal Sr. of Eagle Butte.
Rosalee was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Alvin.
A visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, followed by a Wake service at 7 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
