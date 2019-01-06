Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Rosalee F. Zephier, 76, died Jan. 3, 2019.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with 7 p.m. Wake services on Jan. 8, at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 9, at the church. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Zephier, Rosalee F.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments