Zieske, Peggy

HURON | Peggy Zieske, 96, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home. Interment was held in a private family ceremony at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Peggy Jean Zieske was born on Nov. 18, 1923 to James and Leona Hall in Huron at the Samaritan Hospital, formerly the Campbell House on Dakota Avenue.

While attending public schools in Huron, she met the love of her life, Robert Zieske and following WWII, was married in 1946. After college for Bob at SDSU, they became part owners of Stiver Hardware with Kerwin and Marjorie Jean Meyer from 1955 to 1967. Following the sale of the hardware business, Peggy worked for Northwestern Bank (NorWest) for over 20 years. Peggy was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Huron.

In retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren, pets, bird watching and reading. She wrote a whimsical book about her cat "Dude" and included memories from her 65 years living on 13th Street in Huron.

Along with her nieces Sue Erickson and Peggy Tschetter, she documented ancestry for both the Hall and Zieske family trees. She assembled over a dozen scrapbooks of family history in her final years.