Zieske, Peggy

HURON | Peggy Zieske, 96, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at home. Interment was held in a private family ceremony at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Peggy Jean Zieske was born on Nov. 18, 1923 to James and Leona Hall in Huron at the Samaritan Hospital, formerly the Campbell House on Dakota Avenue.
While attending public schools in Huron, she met the love of her life, Robert Zieske and following WWII, was married in 1946. After college for Bob at SDSU, they became part owners of Stiver Hardware with Kerwin and Marjorie Jean Meyer from 1955 to 1967. Following the sale of the hardware business, Peggy worked for Northwestern Bank (NorWest) for over 20 years. Peggy was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Huron.
In retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren, pets, bird watching and reading. She wrote a whimsical book about her cat "Dude" and included memories from her 65 years living on 13th Street in Huron.
Along with her nieces Sue Erickson and Peggy Tschetter, she documented ancestry for both the Hall and Zieske family trees. She assembled over a dozen scrapbooks of family history in her final years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Zieske in 1996 at age 72; and all her siblings: brothers, Tillison Hall, James Hall, Charles Hall and sisters, Dora (Hall) Howard and Eva Hall. Peggy also lost grandsons, Nicholas Zieske and Corey Zieske and great-grandson, David Zieske, in recent years.
Peggy is survived by sons, Scott (Tonna) Zieske of Rapid City and Rick (Susan) Zieske of Lake Byron; grandchildren, Erin Zieske of Rapid City and Tyler Zieske of Denver; great-grandchild, Haylie Zieske of Brandon; and special friends and neighbors, Sherri Hall, Camille Kennedy, and Woody Welke who cared for Peggy and were responsible for her wish to stay in her home.
