Zimiga Sr., Marclef J.

HOT SPRINGS | Marclef James Zimiga Sr., 83, died May 30, 2020.

Wake and honor songs begin at 11 a.m., with burial at 1 p.m., on Thursday, June 4, at the Edgemont Cemetery.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs

