KEYSTONE | Esther May Zimmerman, 89, died Aug. 9, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 16, at the United Church of Christ, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home

