Zoellick, Allen R.

BUFFALO GAP | Allen Roy Zoellick, 64, died May 25, 2020.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery, with visitation one hour prior.

Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home Hot Springs

