Zurcher, Clarence L.

RAPID CITY | Clarence Leland "CL" Zurcher, 86, died Jan. 20, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.

