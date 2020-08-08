You have permission to edit this article.
Zwetzig, David L.
Zwetzig, David L.

NEWELL | David Lee Zwetzig, 71, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Private family graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Hope Cemetery in Newell.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

