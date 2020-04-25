Zwingelberg, Douglas D.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Douglas Zwingelberg, loving Husband and Father of two, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 79 on April 21, 2020.

He was born in South Dakota on August 31, 1940, but spent most of his life in Stockton, CA until he moved back to Rapid City, SD upon retirement. Doug married Bette (Ropa) Zwingelberg in 1963.

He is survived by his wife; his daughter, Lori Zwingelberg; and his seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Koenig (Zwingelberg).

Doug is loved and will be missed dearly by all.

Burial will be held at a later date in Stockton, CA.

Family and friends may sign Doug’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com

