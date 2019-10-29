There is no Paul Revere
For the 1st time I am as close to 72 as 73. I remember a more idyllic time when it felt OK to be confident that our president cared for his people.
Now his transgressions are a daily experience. I can only believe my Pennington county press releases.
Since talk shows i.e. Breaking News, E.T. are now rating higher they are pushing aside the news media for peripheral entertainment. Our loss of rights has driven our constitutionalists mad. Slowly I have been issued new rights. This has become my new constitution.
I've lost faith in the phrase 'justice for all' There is fake news, fake press, ie. 'the enemy of the people'. And now we endure a fake president. If you represent big business all our legislation for the betterment of our people sits on the speaker's floor waiting for the opportune time to shred and dispose.
There is still no outrage. It's Ok to cheat on your wife, abuse women, alter our courts, steal billions from Uncle Sam and create 'alternate facts'. Freedom is seeping away and what fills the void will last for generations. Ask Canadians. If you can't stand up speak up, There is no Paul Revere.
David Lane, Rapid City
Delegation needs to stand up to Trump
To our SD delegation:
Your failure to stand up to Trump makes me question your integrity.
Trump has told over 13,000 lies and is guilty of emolument and nepotism actions; totally disregards our Constitution and because of your spinelessness, it is only the courts who have prevented him from becoming a dictator. His verbal attacks on others is a form of bullying and you seem okay with that. I can't help but wonder how you are raising your children and grandchildren.
Are you encouraging your family to do what Trump is doing? Or maybe you're doing it yourself. I'd like to think not.
Start defending our Constitution and call out Trump for the sake of our country. Your lack of action says you have no integrity, morals or ethics. Stop thinking about getting reelected and do the job we entrusted you to do. Your silence reinforces the idea of having term limits.
Mary Syme, Blackhawk
Will State Delegation respond?
John Kasich, the popular recent Republican Governor of Ohio, has acknowledged that Donald Trump should be impeached for withholding Congressionally-approved military aid for Ukraine to gain domestic political leverage.
Elijah Cummings, the well-respected Democratic Congressional leader from Baltimore, passed away last week. As Chair of the House Investigations Committee, Cummings was one of the first to call out Trump's unethical, corrupt behavior. Trump suggested he should return to a rat-infested slum.
Kasich and Cummings, while poles apart politically, exemplify the type of statesmen (and stateswomen) who have made our democracy work., If Republicans were destined to win the Presidency in 2016, it's a shame they didn't nominate Kasich. He's a legitimate conservative who respects the Constitution and the rule of law.
Will South Dakota's delegation respond tour growing Constitutional crisis as statesmen or as partisan hacks? We'll find out soon.
/s/ Jay Davis
Rapid City, SD