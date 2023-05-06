The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man.

Clifford Grass was last seen by his family April 21. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with a gray sweater and got into an unknown vehicle.

Grass has tattoos, including a medicine wheel on his left arm and the word “Grass” on his right arm.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Clifford Grass please call your local police department or OSTDPS dispatch at (605) 867-5111.