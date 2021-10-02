Oladokun, turnovers help SDSU beat Dixie St. 55-7

After Dixie State fumbled the ensuing kickoff at its own 38, SDSU cashed in on the short field with Strong scoring his second touchdown of the night, this one from 3 yards out one play after Jaxon Janke's catch and run on an Oladokun screen pass on third-and-14 went for 39 yards.

The final SDSU touchdown of the quarter was a 4-yard pass from Oladokun to another tight end, Zach Heins, from 4 yards out to cap a nine-play, 81-yard drive that was aided by a pair of Thunderbird penalties. The Jackrabbits' 35 points in the second quarter were the most in any quarter in program history in the Division I era, which dates back to the start of the 2004 season.

Jackrabbit reserves played the entire second half on offense, but the Jackrabbits extended their lead to 42-0 in the third quarter as backup quarterback Keaton Heide hooked up with Morgan for a 55 yard-touchdown down the left sideline.

SDSU turned interceptions from Steven Arrell and Daeton Mcgaughy into points on fourth-quarter field goals of 26 and 37 yards from Cole Frahm before third-string quarterback Rudy Voss led the Jackrabbits on their final touchdown drive of the night in the closing minutes. After taking over on downs, Josh Buri closed out the Jackrabbit scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.