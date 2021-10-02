Oladokun, turnovers help SDSU beat Dixie St. 55-7

BROOKINGS —South Dakota State followed its worst offensive quarter of the season with a 35-point outburst in the second quarter to steamroll past Dixie State, 55-7, in the 54th Beef Bowl game Saturday night at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
The Jackrabbits, ranked second, in the Football Championship Subdivision media poll conducted by Stats Perform and third by the FCS coaches, remained undefeated for their first 4-0 start to a season since 2000. Dixie State dropped to 0-4 on the year.
The SDSU offense sputtered in the early going, picking up only one first down and being forced to punt on each of its first four possession as it netted only two yards in 15 offensive plays.
As the game flipped to the second quarter, the floodgates opened. The Jackrabbits' next 16 offensive plays yielded 106 yards and three touchdowns.
Pierre Strong, Jr., opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run two plays into the second quarter and added a 30-yard run to open the next drive, kick-starting a six-play, 72-yard march that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Chris Oladokun to tight end Mike Morgan with 7 minutes and 6 seconds remaining in the stanza.
A tick under a minute later, the Jackrabbit lead grew to 21-0 as backup cornerback Dalys Beanum picked off a Kenyon Oblad pass and returned the interception 36 yards for a touchdown.
After Dixie State fumbled the ensuing kickoff at its own 38, SDSU cashed in on the short field with Strong scoring his second touchdown of the night, this one from 3 yards out one play after Jaxon Janke's catch and run on an Oladokun screen pass on third-and-14 went for 39 yards.
The final SDSU touchdown of the quarter was a 4-yard pass from Oladokun to another tight end, Zach Heins, from 4 yards out to cap a nine-play, 81-yard drive that was aided by a pair of Thunderbird penalties. The Jackrabbits' 35 points in the second quarter were the most in any quarter in program history in the Division I era, which dates back to the start of the 2004 season.
Jackrabbit reserves played the entire second half on offense, but the Jackrabbits extended their lead to 42-0 in the third quarter as backup quarterback Keaton Heide hooked up with Morgan for a 55 yard-touchdown down the left sideline.
SDSU turned interceptions from Steven Arrell and Daeton Mcgaughy into points on fourth-quarter field goals of 26 and 37 yards from Cole Frahm before third-string quarterback Rudy Voss led the Jackrabbits on their final touchdown drive of the night in the closing minutes. After taking over on downs, Josh Buri closed out the Jackrabbit scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run.
The Jackrabbits finished with a 404-253 advantage in total offense in which the SDSU defense held Dixie State to six net rushing yards after recording four sacks, nine tackles for loss and four interceptions. Arrell paced the Jackrabbits with seven tackles, including one for loss, and DyShawn Gales added six more from his cornerback position.
Strong led SDSU's offensive effort with 88 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Morgan's two touchdowns went for 66 receiving yards. Janke also caught a pair of passes for 48 yards and Tucker Kraft added two receptions for 20 yards.
Oladokun started the night 1-for-9 in the passing department, but completed seven of his final nine attempts for an 8-for-18 effort for 110 yards. Heide was 4-for-5 passing for 94 yards.
Camp's 3 TD passes lead South Dakota past Indiana State
VERMILLION — Carson Camp threw three touchdown passes, all in the second quarter, South Dakota's defense allowed just 205 yards and the Coyotes defeated Indiana State 38-10 on Saturday.
Camp completed 19 of 26 passes for 200 yards. His scoring throws went to Brett Samson for 1 yard, Carter Bell for 47 yards, and Samson again for 10 yards.
The Coyotes (3-2, 1-1 Missouri Valley) added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 15 yards by Travis Theis and 27 yards by Nate Thomas, who finished with 111 yards on 11 carries.
"We knew we were going to have to play well, and I think we did," said USD head coach Bob Nielson. "We played really well on defense and very consistently the entire game.
"Offensively, we had a really good second quarter and moved the ball well. I really like what we did in the second half. We were able to protect the lead and move the football and put two more scores on the board in the fourth quarter which is something that we've not always been able to do. I give our offensive front and our backs and our tight ends a lot credit."
Anthony Thompson completed 16 of 24 passes for 135 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for the Sycamores (2-3, 0-2). Peterson Kerlegrand was their leading rusher with 11 carries for 24 yards.
Indiana State's touchdown came on a Zach Larkin 15-yard reception from Thompson and was the only score of the third quarter, drawing the Sycamores within 24-10 before South Dakota put it away with the two touchdown runs in the final period.