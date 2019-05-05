Matt Kimball, head golf professional at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City, slips the blade of his utility knife under the edge of a grip on the driver he’s holding. With one swift motion, the hooked blade cuts through the old grip like it’s butter. Soon the grip lands in the garbage can.
Off comes the old tape, then the bare shaft is prepped for installation of a new grip. The customer wants two wraps of tape so the grip is the proper size. Once the tape is on, Kimball sprays solvent into the bright white Golf Pride Tour Wrap grip, and on it goes. Tweak the position of the grip a little so its straight and after the grip sets, the club is ready for play.
It takes about 10 minutes to replace the grip of a single club. A typical golfer carries 13 clubs and a putter. The match is pretty simple; a full-set grip replacement takes around two hours to complete.
The grip replacement is all in a day’s work for Kimball, who has run a golf shop since 2003. He estimates he’s replaced about 19,000 grips during that time. But that’s only one facet of running a golf shop that results in a stellar experience for his customers.
“This on-course golf business is all about relationships; we see our customers regularly throughout the golf season,” Kimball said, sitting in the office he shares with Meadowbrook’s assistant professional, Brady Foreman. “Because of this, we feel a responsibility to take excellent care of each of them. This is not a business where we will take advantage of a customer to make a quick buck and hope to never have to see them again. We are in this for the long haul.”
On-course golf shops – sometimes called a green-grass golf shop because of its close proximity to the course – have seen a lot of change in recent years.
Retail sporting goods stores rode the popularity of the game in the 90s and, with a new revenue stream presenting itself, built large golf equipment sections into their brick-and-mortar businesses. Online stores and secondary auction sites offer golf gear at prices that can be hard for a local golf shop to match.
Kimball, like many of the other golf professionals in the Black Hills, lean on customer service and relationship-building as keys to their success.
“A lot of people in the industry think the competition from off-course golf stores and online dealers has made the business increasingly more difficult,” Kimball pointed out. “I feel that the golf professional can offer a level of service that neither of those groups can offer, and I am glad that most customers value good old-fashioned, personal service.”
Kimball got his start in the golf business back in 2001 as a part-time starter at Meadowbrook. He opened Matt Kimball’s Golf Shop in a storefront on Jackson Boulevard in Rapid City in 2003. Then in 2008 he contracted with the City of Rapid City to become the head golf professional at Meadowbrook and moved his shop to its current location at the golf course.
Kimball’s story is a familiar one. Many of the golf courses in the Black Hills region has a club professional who has been at their respective course for 10 years or more. Some have taken on other roles at the course – general manager of the facility or adding clubhouse manager to their titles – over the years, but they remain faithful to their customers.
It’s not a stretch to say no two days are alike in the golf shop business.
“A golf professional is a personnel manager, scheduler, golf teacher, event promoter, rules expert, club repairman, club fitter, merchandiser and inventory manager,” Kimball said. “A golf professional does wear a lot of hats, but the challenge of doing so is part of what makes the job so enjoyable.”
Like many sports in recent years, golf has seen huge advances in club and golf ball technology. Staying on top of those advances keeps the club pros on their toes.
“Much like the top professionals in any industry, golf professionals should work to expand their expertise,” Kimball noted. “I am constantly reading trade magazines, instruction books and industry blogs, as well as completing fitting and product certifications from equipment vendors.
“It’s also helpful to stay in touch with others in the industry. I’ve learned a lot over the years through conversations with area golf professionals Aaron Roeber, J.R. Hamblet and Jason Young as well as Wade Merry, Ben Larson and Tom Jansa from the South Dakota Golf Association.”
A passion for the game, the ability to offer the best products on the market at their fingertips and a flexible, hands-on approach with customers adds up to an experience that will help golfers when they step onto the tee, hit a shot from the fairway and roll a putt on the green.
“First, there is the convenience of having a full-service golf shop at the place where you play the game,” Kimball said. “Customers don’t have to drive across town in order to receive the goods and services they require. Customers can demo golf clubs on the driving range or during a round of golf before they make a purchase.”
“At Meadowbrook, we offer free club-fitting, if your clubs are purchased through our shop. Appointments for fittings and lessons are scheduled at a time that works for both of us – not simply during the limited hours that a golf store is open. I have met with customers before they go to work in the morning as well as 7:30 or 8:00 in the evenings.”
Kimball sums up his mission concisely. It’s to offer his customers convenience, expertise and and great customer service. So, the next time you’re shopping for golf equipment, keep your local on-course pro shop in mind.
“If golfers want the course they play to succeed and continue to be available, they should support the golf shop at their local course,” Kimball said. “Whether it is owned by the professional or the golf course owner, the golf shop business contributes to the health and success of the golf course.”