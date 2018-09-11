Whether you’re a fair weather fisherman, an avid ice fisher or simply want to stay in the boat or hang out on the shore, there are several options in the northern Panhandle for aquatic fun.
Box Butte Reservoir, a typical favorite in the area, will remain accessible while repairs and improvements are made to the dam in 2018, but water levels will be significantly lower than usual. The lake offers year-round fishing for northern pike, walleye, largemouth bass, yellow perch and channel catfish.
Some of the local favorites for fishing follow, but for a complete look at the area’s prospects check out the Game and Park’s interactive Map at http://outdoornebraska.ne.gov/gisapps/fishing.asp
Sioux County:
Niobrara River – brown and rainbow trout, private access, permission required; public access at Agate Fossil Beds
Gilbert Baker Pond – bluegill, largemouth bass, rainbow trout
Dawes County:
Box Butte
1,600 acres, 10 miles N of Hemingford. Blue Catfish, Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Carp, Northern Pike, Rock Bass, Smallmouth Bass, Walleye, Yellow Perch. Northern pike - protected slot limit of 28 to 34 inches, daily bag limit of 10, only one of which may be more than 34 inches, possession limit of 20. Subject to severe summer drawdown. Low lake level due to dam repair in 2018. Primitive camping and electrical hook-ups. All boats allowed. Underwater spearfishing for gamefish starts June 1.
Soldier Creek – brook, brown and rainbow trout – public access at Fort Rob and at Soldier Creek WMA. Daily bag limit of two trout on Wildeness Area.
Cherry Creek Pond – bluegill, brown and rainbow trout and largemouth bass
Chadron Creek – brook and brown trout, public access at Chadron State Park
Chadron State Park Pond – rainbow trout, yellow perch – no boats. Accessible deck, cabins and camping.
Bordeaux Creek – brook and brown trout; public access on Big Bordeaux Creek WMA and USFS lands
Sheridan County:
Walgren Lake
100 acres, 5 miles SE of Hay Springs. Bullhead, Bluegill, Channel Catfish, Carp, Crappie, Largemouth Bass, Northern Pike, Walleye, Yellow Perch. Primitive camping. Boats restricted to 5 mph (no wake). Accessible fishing pier.