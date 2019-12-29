One way to bridge the national divide: Write your story

My family left St. Louis six months ago for my husband’s job 950 miles west, in Rapid City, SD. Our new community looks nothing like St. Louis. But social and political unrest is alive and well, all the same. The divide between Native Americans and the white population is not a bullet point of history; it is a defining and ever-present part of this region.

While the divide looks different, I believe the same questions apply: What if we restored the art of connection, took time to get to know people who are different than us, sought first to understand and then to be understood?

Let’s get to the root of our own experiences. What drives our thoughts, actions and responses toward others? Let’s share those experiences, first on the non-judgmental page – and then more publicly, where people with various world views are eager to engage with one another.

Throughout history, writing has been a key to understanding. Communication, when done well, leads to understanding and compassion. Compassion is that common denominator, the hope I believe the majority of us still stand on, regardless of what side of the divide we find ourselves.