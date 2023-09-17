Listed by Austin Stiles, KWBH, 605-391-4820. Attention investors- opportunity is waiting for you in this cozy bungalow in quiet west Rapid City neighborhood! *Bring your design plans and sweat equity to transform this home *1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 669sqft *Large entryway/mud room for storage *Comfortable living room opens to the kitchen for easy open concept living *Corner kitchen with ceiling height cabinets, gas stove and window overlooking the back and side yard *Bathroom with walk in shower *Large laundry room off back of the home with ample storage space*Large fenced yard with mature tree for shade *Located across the street from Canyon Lake baseball fields, a few blocks from local elementary and middle schools, and 1 block from the city bike path.
1 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $127,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Custom built, fully furnished home on Rapid Creek at the mouth of Pactola Lake and just a short, scenic drive to Rapid City and Hill City with…
Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Easy single zero entry living in this move in ready mobile home on a rented lot! *Offering just ov…
Here is a reasonably priced and attractive cabin in the Blue Wing development! This is a low traffic portion of the development minutes to She…
Listed by Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-545-1943. Offered for sale only once before, this custom built Lage Construction home offers luxury living…
Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. *Offered for sale only once before, this rare find has a beautiful home nestled on a private 11.7…