Listed by Austin Stiles, KWBH, 605-391-4820. Attention investors- opportunity is waiting for you in this cozy bungalow in quiet west Rapid City neighborhood! *Bring your design plans and sweat equity to transform this home *1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and 669sqft *Large entryway/mud room for storage *Comfortable living room opens to the kitchen for easy open concept living *Corner kitchen with ceiling height cabinets, gas stove and window overlooking the back and side yard *Bathroom with walk in shower *Large laundry room off back of the home with ample storage space*Large fenced yard with mature tree for shade *Located across the street from Canyon Lake baseball fields, a few blocks from local elementary and middle schools, and 1 block from the city bike path.