Here is a reasonably priced and attractive cabin in the Blue Wing development! This is a low traffic portion of the development minutes to Sheridan Lake. Leaseholders receive a key to the boat launch. This access is not accessible to the general public. You have access to the community center with covered dining area, open meadow and playground facilities. You are invited to several yearly resort picnics. The Flume and Centennial trailheads are nearby. Golden West Fiber optic cable is installed next to the cabin but not utilized by these owners. Phone land lines are available through Mt. Rushmore Telephone. Subletting and vacation home rentals are not allowed in the development. The water is turned on in May and shut off in late September, but you may utilize your cabin throughout the year. The septic has just been pumped. There is no drain field installed. All sales must be approved by Blue Wing Recreational Corp. Make this your affordable Black Hills base. This is being sold turnkey less the canoe and stereo system. You had better hurry! Listed by Kim Benning, Central Hills Real Estate, Inc. (605) 381-9227