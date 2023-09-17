Borders the NFS, has a gorgeous section of Battle Creek and no covenants! This one of a kind property has 3 flat acres, Battle Creek, private well and a gorgeous rock wall at the end of the property. The 2020 custom designed built home has in-floor radiant heat, a see through gas, blue stone fireplace, custom kitchen cabinets, mini-split for additional heating/cooling and a high ceiling. An over-sized garage is any mechanics dream. 1200 heated square feet and 14 foot ceiling. It is wired with 110 & 220 and is plumbed for water/sewer. All of this and only 25 minutes from Rapid City. Schedule your showing today!