Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. Calling investors or first time homebuyers- charming west Rapid City bungalow with recent updates inside and out! *New roof and Diamond Kota LP Smartside siding in 2020, new fence in 2021, newer vinyl windows throughout, a custom paver patio with firepit outside and more! *2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 940sqft *Great open floorplan, from the front of the home to the back, with a cozy living room that flows into the kitchen and onto the laundry/mud room *Corner kitchen with eat in dining area *Master bedroom in back corner of the home, with attached bonus room (think home office, in home gym or nursery- bring your ideas!) *Full bathroom with combination shower/tub *Privacy fenced side yard with custom paver patio with built in firepit area *2nd side yard option with planters, trees and shrubs, and shed for outdoor storage space. Quiet west side location, near local businesses and restaurants- call today.