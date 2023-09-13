Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Easy single zero entry living in this move in ready mobile home on a rented lot! *Offering just over 1,200sqft , 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Main living area with a comfortable living room with subtle vaulted ceilings and good natual light *Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space, a gas stove and large bay window overlooking the front yard *Main level laundry in the hall for easy access *Master suite in back of the home with a good size bedroom, walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with jet tub *1 additional bedroom and 1 full bathroom complete this home *Outside has a 20'x12' three seasons front porch- great for your morning coffee or dinner with friends *Cozy covered back deck for added relaxation space *Storage shed on the property for plenty of outdoor storage *Expanded gravel parking area out front for plenty of off street parking.