Looking for a move in ready home close to the city and EAFB? This ranch style home with a walkout basement is for you. The outside is LP Smartside siding with steel soffit and facia, to make this house low maintenance. Main floor is open concept with a great island to work and eat. The kitchen has up-to-date appliances, built-in corner pantry, and solid oak cabinet fronts that make the kitchen a great design. The dining area has a French door that walks out to a deck that has expansive views to the west, no neighbors in the back. Two upstairs bedrooms and a bath complete the main level. Head down the light-filled stairs to the basement and you will find a large family room for movie nights. The family room has access to the outside to a concrete patio, just ready for outdoor activities. The master bedroom has great dimensions and has a WIC with built in shelving. Master bath comes with 2 sinks and a walk-in shower. This would make a great home for your clients.