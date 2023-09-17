Nestled in a tranquil and upcoming neighborhood, this spectacular split foyer house is nearing completion and waiting to welcome you into a space of comfort and modern elegance. Step inside, and you'll immediately be captivated by the open and inviting floor plan. The main level boasts a seamless flow between the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating the perfect space for entertaining guests and creating cherished memories with family and friends. Large windows flood the area with natural light, creating a warm and inviting ambiance throughout the day. Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level including a master suite with tiled a shower and walk-in closet. Walk downstairs and there is one bathroom finished while the rest of the basement offers potential for you to make it to your own. Don't miss the opportunity to make this nearly completed masterpiece your forever home. Come and experience the epitome of modern living and secure your slice of paradise today! Listed by Kevin Andreson, Keller Williams Black Hills, 605-646-5409.