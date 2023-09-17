easy single level living in this ranch style home with a bonus loft space on a large corner lot! *3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,898sqft *The original home was built in 1937 with a 576 sqft addition built onto the back of the home *Front living room with corner windows, wood floors and great natural light *3 sided fireplace between the living and dining areas to separate and accent these spaces *Cozy dining area for meals *Remodeled kitchen with Hickory cabinetry *Full bathroom just off the kitchen for easy access *Front main level bedroom with 2 closets just off the kitchen *Finished main level laundry room *Comfortable family room in back of the home with wood paneled walls, a corner gas stove and side patio access *Master suite in back of the home with large bedroom, and an en-suite bath with walk in shower *Upper level has a great loft bedroom with wood floors and large closets *Much of the lot is fenced, with both chain link and privacy fencing, and has great space *Covered front porch or side patio for relaxing *Detached 1 car garage, with workshop on back (heat and AC). Located close to restaurants, local schools and a few blocks from the Monument Arena.