Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Attention investors or first time home buyers- instant equity awaits you in this single level ranch style home on a large interior lot! *3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms *Comfortable living room with big window and great natural light *Dining area for meals that leads into the galley style kitchen with good cabinet and counter space, a window overlooking the back yard and a bonus breakfast nook *Back yard access from the dining room *Cozy walk in pantry with shelving *2 main level bedrooms and 1 full bathroom *Good storage throughout *Downstairs is partially finished and has a family room, 1 bedrooms (ntc for window), 1 full bathroom, laundry/workspace and a bonus storage area *Attached 1-car garage with storage shelving and back yardaccess *Large partially fenced back yard with mature trees *Located near Grandview Elementary and down the road from Monument Hospital- call today!