Listed by Cody Brown, Engel & Voelkers Black Hills, 402-910-3553. Discover an exceptional single-family home on Rapid City's Southeast side. This charming residence features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a cozy living room, a kitchen/dining room combo, a covered front porch, and a large shed that is staying that can be used for storage and lawn equipment. The fully fenced backyard with underground sprinklers has plenty of space for gardening and entertaining. The sellers have completed the following updates since purchasing the property: new front deck, new siding, new windows, and a new roof. Don't miss out on this remarkable opportunity to own this inviting home.