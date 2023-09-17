This modern home built only a few years ago is ready for you to move in. The three-level residence boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, centrally located in a new neighborhood. The home's appealing layout offers neutral, tasteful finishes, an inviting eat-in dining area, stainless steel appliances, and the added convenience of an attached two-car garage. The home has a large master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The low-maintenance landscaped yard adds the perfect finishing touch to this exceptional property. Don't miss your chance to call this place yours. Call today to schedule your tour of this great home! Some photos have been digitally staged.