This modern home built only a few years ago is ready for you to move in. The three-level residence boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms, centrally located in a new neighborhood. The home's appealing layout offers neutral, tasteful finishes, an inviting eat-in dining area, stainless steel appliances, and the added convenience of an attached two-car garage. The home has a large master bedroom with large walk-in closet and attached bathroom. The low-maintenance landscaped yard adds the perfect finishing touch to this exceptional property. Don't miss your chance to call this place yours. Call today to schedule your tour of this great home! Some photos have been digitally staged.
3 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $309,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Custom built, fully furnished home on Rapid Creek at the mouth of Pactola Lake and just a short, scenic drive to Rapid City and Hill City with…
Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-407-1048. Easy single zero entry living in this move in ready mobile home on a rented lot! *Offering just ov…
Here is a reasonably priced and attractive cabin in the Blue Wing development! This is a low traffic portion of the development minutes to She…
Listed by Holly Hultgren, KWBH, 605-545-1943. Offered for sale only once before, this custom built Lage Construction home offers luxury living…
Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. *Offered for sale only once before, this rare find has a beautiful home nestled on a private 11.7…