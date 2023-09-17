Nestled within the heart of a picturesque and sought-after West Blvd neighborhood, a charming home awaits its new inhabitants. Welcome to a vintage gem, showcasing the design sensibilities of the year 1977, where nostalgia and modern comfort effortlessly coexist. This time-honored home, with its distinctive character, open concept with large windows and timeless allure, while providing the essential amenities for contemporary living. As you approach the property, a sense of history and charm envelops you. The exterior boasts well-kept cedar siding, a large deck on the East side of the house awaits you for the morning sunshine. A neatly manicured front yard, with large mature trees and stone covered retaining walls. One of the highlights of this abode is the family room and wet bar for your social gatherings. Whether you choose to craft classic libations or reimagine the space as a creative enclave, the wet bar adds a distinctive touch that sets this home apart. The property's location ensures access to a vibrant community and essential amenities. Situated in a well-established neighborhood, you're within reach of parks, schools, shopping centers, and dining options. The tranquil streets exude a sense of security and neighborly camaraderie, making it an ideal setting for families and individuals alike.