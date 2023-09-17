This well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1998 Manufactured home rests on a permanent foundation, offering you peace of mind and the assurance of lasting quality. Storage will never be an issue with a double garage and an shed that's ready to house all your cherished belongings and outdoor gear. Whether it's your recreational toys or gardening equipment, there's ample space to keep everything organized and easily accessible. This charming residence embodies affordable luxury and convenient one-level living, making every aspect of life here a true pleasure.