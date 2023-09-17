Open House Saturday (9/16) 1-2:30 pm!! This home makes a statement in Southwest Rapid City, with captivating curb appeal, thanks to statement double doors, a welcoming covered porch, and mature trees. Step up to the main level where there is a spacious living room, dining/kitchen combo, two bedrooms, and bathroom. The kitchen offers a convenient breakfast bar, gas range, and extra storage with a pantry. Enjoy views of the backyard and the hills beyond from both the kitchen and dining room. The master bedroom has a private entrance to the oversized shared upper bathroom. The basement family room has a beautiful wood-burning fireplace with red brick surround as a centerpiece. The basement bedroom has private access to the bathroom, which houses the laundry area and more storage. Outside, enjoy mature trees, a spacious wood deck, and plenty of parking. Just 1 mile to Canyon Lake Park and all of the recreation opportunities offered. Buyer & buyer agent to verify all mls data.