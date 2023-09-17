Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. The seller loves these things and now you can too! --> Beautiful kitchen and TONS of storage space, amazing outdoor seating areas, secluded location and great neighbors, quality construction and new windows! *Fantastically maintained west side home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Mountain Shadows subdivision! *Offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 1,993sqft, this home has great updates inside and out *A comfortable living room welcomes you in, with beautiful wood floors, soaring 17' half-vault ceilings, a corner gas fireplace with slate stone surround and large windows for plenty of natural light *Smart main level layout guides you from the living room onto the den/sitting room and into the kitchen and dining areas *Spacious dining area for meals, with a built in storage buffet and a patio door to the back yard *The updated corner kitchen has ceiling height cabinetry, beautiful granite countertops and an island for added seating *Convenient main floor laundry closet and a half bathroom just off the kitchen *Primary bedroom suite is on the upper level with an ensuite bathroom and walk in closet *2 additional bedrooms with large closets and 1 full bathroom complete this level *Basement level has a good sized family room with egress window, storage spaces and access to the crawl space *Outside has an attached, fully finished 2-car garage with 10' ceilings, epoxy flooring and separate heater