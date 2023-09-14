Introducing Abe Place: Your Private Haven with Stunning Views! Nestled in a serene tranquil setting, Abe Place offers the perfect retreat for those seeking peace, privacy, & great views. This 4-acre private lot is beautifully treed w/ majestic ponderosa pines, providing ample shade & a sense of natural beauty. Located in a quiet neighborhood, you'll find solace here, complemented by the large fenced yard, spacious deck, & a covered patio where you can soak in the beauty of your surroundings. Complete home renovation, featuring custom cabinetry & carefully considered finishing touches that add a delightful touch of elegance. Spacious living areas, both indoors & outdoors, ensure that you have plenty of room to entertain & relax. Enjoy mountain views, including a glimpse of the iconic Mt. Rushmore right from your property. With 3,500+ SF of living space, this home boasts 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 bths, & 4 living room areas. The walk-out basement w/ a woodstove adds a cozy touch. Large 2-stall attached garage, central air for year-round comfort, & abundant storage. Abe Place offers the best of both worlds-peaceful rural atmosphere with easy access to Rapid City. Close proximity to the Black Hills attractions, Custer State Park, & the vast expanse of Black Hills National Forest lands. Don't miss the opportunity to make Abe Place your new home, where you can savor the tranquility of nature. Schedule a viewing & experience the charm & serenity of this remarkable place for yourself!