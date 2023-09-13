Custom built, fully furnished home on Rapid Creek at the mouth of Pactola Lake and just a short, scenic drive to Rapid City and Hill City with no covenants! No detail was overlooked in this immaculate, 4200+ sq foot home. The main level welcomes you to a large great room with soaring 23 foot ceilings. Stone fireplace, hardwood floor and wood beams ushers you into this amazing space for entertaining. The well appointed kitchen offers a breakfast bar, walk-in pantry and granite countertops. A Silver City Saloon bar flanks the dining room and allows plenty of room for storage, a mini fridge and wet bar. A main level primary bedroom offers private access to the back deck which overlooks the creek and stunning Black Hills National Forest. A second bath and laundry complete the main level. The upper level, overlooking the great room, offers two large bedrooms, bathroom, and sitting area.