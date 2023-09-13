RARE BLACK HILLS HIDDEN TREASURE! Discover the ultimate retreat in the Black Hills! This unique property offers 39+ acres of end-of-the-road privacy and seclusion with a spectacular pond surrounded by the beauty of nature and USFS on 3 sides! Features include main home (4 bedroom/3 bath log home), charming 1bed/1bath guest home, attached and detached garages, horse barn, horse arena, additional metal building and so much more. The updated log home blends rustic charm with thoughtful updates, providing a relaxing and quiet atmosphere. Two laundries on main level –one in the breezeway that also has a nice dog wash. Enjoy the serene views from covered porches or unwind in the newer log outdoor living space with a rock fireplace.The property features an attached garage, separate three-stall detached garage and a metal building, providing ample space for vehicles and storage. Marvel at the picturesque pond and embrace the natural wonder of three sides bordering national forest, attracting abundant wildlife. For horse lovers, there's a well-equipped horse barn with stalls, tack room, lean to, and an arena. Conveniently located just half a mile off the blacktop road, this hidden gem allows you to step back to a simpler time and escape to your own private hacienda. Embrace the opportunity for horseback rides right from your doorstep, and make this Black Hills property your own serene paradise. Call today to schedule a private showing of this one-of-a-kind property.