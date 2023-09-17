Listed by Lonnie Doney, KWBH, 605-410-1048. Move in ready split foyer home in an established Rapid Valley neighborhood! *4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1,824sqft *Comfortable living room with large picture window that overlooks the neighborhood *Corner kitchen with good cabinet space, a window overlooking the back yard and breakfast bar seating *Cozy dining area with slider door access to the back yard *2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a shower/tub combo on the main level *Basement level offers a family room with large window, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a large laundry/mechanical area with storage space *Outside has an attached 3-car garage with built in storage shelves and a pedestrian door to the back yard *Relax around a firepit in the privacy fenced concrete patio area, or entertain on the large raised back deck that overlooks the fully fenced back yard *2 storage sheds for hobbies or added storage space *Mature tres and shrubs throughout the property for shade and privacy. Call today!