Listed by Jeremy Kahler, KWBH, 605-381-7500. *Offered for sale only once before, this rare find has a beautiful home nestled on a private 11.72 acre haven, graced with sprawling forest panoramas and the majesty of the Black Hills! On this exceptional property you will find a guest cabin, 40 x 40 pole barn, and large storage shed. *A custom paver pathway guides you up to the covered front porch and into this lovely 4528 sqft. ranch style home featuring 6 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms *As you step into the main level you find a home designed with today’s lifestyle in mind. A living room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, and large windows with beautiful views flow into an incredible kitchen built with your large family and entertaining guests in mind. Kitchen boasts custom cherry cabinetry with soft close drawers, Cambria countertops, 2 large islands, double ovens, 2 dishwashers, a unique baking cabinet, and a sizable walk-in pantry. *Just off the kitchen is a convenient half-bath, main floor laundry, and second pantry. *The main floor continues with a spacious master suite with private deck access, an ensuite bathroom including a soaking tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. *2 additional bedrooms with large windows and great views, along with a full bath complete this level.*Upstairs loft has a private bedroom with ensuite bathroom and 2 closets- great for out of town guests or another bedroom suite option