Southern Hills Community Theatre's (SHCT) performance of "Cheaper by the Dozen" had a good opening weekend, attracting over 200 audience members over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The family friendly story had audiences laughing and applauding as the character Anne, eldest of 12 siblings, navigates teenage growing pains in a household geared towards efficiency. Each family member has their own take on Anne's issues, but the family grows closer thanks to the conflict.
Show director, Justin Gausman said the following on the attendance, "This was very much in line with our expectations, if not better, considering we had strong competition for people's attention, including Hills Alive in Rapid and Gold Discovery Days in Custer."
He added that last year's musical "HMS Pinafore" drew more people, but compared to the 2016 summer numbers on "The Matchmaker," SHCT is way way up. Matchmaker was also competing with Hills Alive & other events and only had between 40 to 50 audience members each night.
Gausman said he expects a larger turnout this week as there are fewer competing events in the area. This week's performances will be Thursday, Friday and Saturday with shows starting at 7:00 p.m.
Thursday will be a unique performance. Understudies Sydney Lockhart and Bethany Niles will fill in the roles of Martha and Lillian, respectively, while the regular actors for those roles, Johanna Wynia and Kira Dermatis, will take over lights and sound for one night.