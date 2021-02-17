ADELSTEIN: SB 97 would destroy State-Tribal Relations Committee

Twenty-eight years ago the State-Tribal Relations Committee was established by law, rather than the usual “legislative rules.” The Senate State Affairs Committee will soon consider Senate Bill 97 which would destroy the effectiveness of the State-Tribal Relations Committee as established in 1993.
This bill would eliminate the requirement that, of the ten members, each party be represented by at least four members and no more than six. In doing so it would not only diminish the effectiveness of the committee’s activities, but represent a terrible example of strengthening antagonistic partisanship.
In action, SB 97 would slash tribal representation on the very committee tasked with fostering state-tribal cooperation as, given the reality of South Dakota’s present political makeup, the committee could have only one Democratic member. This is seen, accurately, by the Native American community as a marginalization of their voices and a deliberate attack on their representation, assaulting what had been a legislated source of open give-and-take.
Should SB 97 pass, the committee’s leadership would be selected politically, rather than from the membership by the membership. The current process of allowing the committee to select its own leadership helps to create an environment that fosters recognizing each other’s interests and an honest recognition of problems. A plan to deliberately destroy 28 years of success that recognized the true needs and problems of nearly 9% of the population of our state.
Having had the opportunity to have served on the State-Tribal Relations Committee for four terms, two terms as chairman, our effectiveness resulted from a willingness to ignore party differences. We did not always agree, but communication was open and public.
From my decades of South Dakota political experience, it is clear that the only purpose of this piece of legislation, the first amendment in 28 years, is to reduce honest public expression and examination of the needs and problems of the poorest and most stressed of our neighbors.