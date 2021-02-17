ADELSTEIN: SB 97 would destroy State-Tribal Relations Committee

Twenty-eight years ago the State-Tribal Relations Committee was established by law, rather than the usual “legislative rules.” The Senate State Affairs Committee will soon consider Senate Bill 97 which would destroy the effectiveness of the State-Tribal Relations Committee as established in 1993.

This bill would eliminate the requirement that, of the ten members, each party be represented by at least four members and no more than six. In doing so it would not only diminish the effectiveness of the committee’s activities, but represent a terrible example of strengthening antagonistic partisanship.

In action, SB 97 would slash tribal representation on the very committee tasked with fostering state-tribal cooperation as, given the reality of South Dakota’s present political makeup, the committee could have only one Democratic member. This is seen, accurately, by the Native American community as a marginalization of their voices and a deliberate attack on their representation, assaulting what had been a legislated source of open give-and-take.