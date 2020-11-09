Affordable housing: what it is, and why it matters

In my 25 years working in housing, I’ve never seen such a direct and immediate threat to residents’ ability to pay rent. People are working hard to meet their goals and take care of their families, but the effects of the pandemic make it especially challenging. Some folks are being forced to choose between essentials like food and medication, or rent.

As an organization focused on the needs of people with low and moderate wages, CommonBond creates affordability in quality housing with the help of private donations and government support. It is an investment worth making because stable, quality housing priced to match the incomes of working families leads to better employees; reduced student mobility in schools and increased academic performance; and increased health and lower health expenditures. In fact, the international accounting firm Ernst & Young studied CommonBond’s most basic service model and concluded that for every $1 spent, there was immediate savings to the public of $4.

In short, the need for quality affordable housing is high, the pandemic has made the situation worse, and while there are some government supports, there aren’t enough to meet the housing need. So we have to work together to create other solutions.