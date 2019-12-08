There has been much public concern over the City’s snow-plowing efforts related to the recent storm. Additionally, there is concern the city has 'already' depleted the snow-plowing budget and winter is just starting.
For clarification: the City of Rapid City budgets on the calendar year. Therefore, 11 months in this budget season have already passed. Seven of those months have delivered above average snowfall. It’s easy to understand how the budgeting issue could be misunderstood.
The last couple years of precipitation have been not only above average, but outliers producing the two wettest years in the history of Rapid City.
Typically, our $1.4 million snow removal budget is plenty to keep the main roads, hills and other high-risk areas treated and cleaned as much as practical. I’m sure you will acknowledge Rapid City historically has mild winters in comparison to cities in eastern South Dakota. As a result, it is not feasible for us to purchase equipment and hire additional employees for the worst possible case scenario. We budget and staff for an average year.
The snowfall during this recent storm was significant. Approximately 17 inches of snow fell, and just six years ago, winter storm ‘Atlas’ gave us 23 inches of snow (for context only). A city that is budgeted for an average winter - in a part of the state famous for its mild seasons - cannot possibly expect to perform as well as cities who regularly experience bone-chilling, high-moisture winters. I mean, we could budget for the ultimate worst case scenario, but financially speaking this is simply not feasible.
Our snow removal crews worked nonstop since late Friday night, through Tuesday night. Beginning Saturday night, some employees slept in the shop rather than return home for a quick turnaround back to work. We supplement the street department employees with qualified drivers from other city departments as well. We have in the area of 45 pieces of snow removal equipment which were all deployed. The fact of the matter is, Rapid City has well over 400 miles of roads in all shapes and sizes.
What I am trying to say is, we do the best we can. This is an operational issue, not a political one, so threats of throwing politicians out of office is not effective. On a related note, someone in my neighborhood plowed a single lane down my street. I can assure you, neither I nor the city council members receive any special treatment from city snowplows. We may be under-budgeted, but we are not corrupt.
Every winter, I meet with the snow removal staff to review snow plowing policies, equipment and supply inventory and staffing considerations, including the use of private contractors. Citizen comments, along with weather data will be taken into consideration in planning snow removal operations into the future. This winter, we will be discussing our options for increasing snow removal capacity. In the end, it will simply come down to a budgetary dilemma.
You may be interested to know that other city services are experiencing increasing demand as well. The demand increases at a rate greater than the revenue, and the margin between the two is, at this point in time, paper-thin. Many want more services but not everyone wants to pay for them.
I appreciate comments from the public and I assure you they do not fall on deaf ears. We will continue to do the best we can. If you would like to learn more about the city budget or specifically snowplowing operations, please let me know and I can arrange a tour and presentation.