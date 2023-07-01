It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter to you today, as I prepare to step down from my role as mayor of this great city. Serving as your mayor has been a tremendous honor and privilege, and I am filled with gratitude for the trust and support you have shown me throughout the past eight years.

As I reflect on the past years, I am humbled by the progress and accomplishments we have achieved together. When I took office, our city faced challenges and uncertainties. However, through unity, perseverance, and a shared vision for a brighter future, we have overcome obstacles and set a course for sustainable growth and prosperity.

During my time as mayor, we have made significant strides in improving the quality of life for all residents, and one area that stands out is early childhood education. We recognized the crucial role that early childhood education plays in the development of our children and the long-term success of our community.

Investing in early childhood education has been a priority for me, and we have seen the transformative impact it can have on the lives of our youngest citizens. By providing access to high-quality early education programs, we are setting a solid foundation for their future academic achievements and overall well-being. We also started the “Youth Ride Free” program through the Rapid Transit System. This allows our youth to use public transportation to attend school, libraries, swimming pools and a variety of other destinations.

Through collaborative efforts with educators, parents, and community organizations, we have expanded awareness of the benefits of early childhood education. Hopefully in the future, the State will take an active role, as has nearly every other state in the U.S, and make a significant investment into our future. This educational support is very much needed in SD as we have one of the highest rates of single, working parents. Thousands of SD Children are raising themselves in the meantime.

The first five years of my mayoral career was simply outstanding. The unity, the shared vision, and the winning spirit of Rapid Citians made for great progress. Of course, no journey is without its challenges. We have encountered hurdles in funding, resource allocation, and expanding public safety and human service resources. We have persevered, leveraging partnerships and seeking innovative solutions to ensure that today’s problems are being addressed and tomorrow’s problems are being avoided.

As I prepare to pass the torch to Mayor Jason Salamun, I want to express my utmost confidence in his ability to continue championing initiatives that best serve Rapid City. I urge you to lend your support and advocacy to this cause, as it is an endeavor well worth your investment.

Lastly, I want to extend my deepest gratitude to each and every one of you. Your unwavering support, your dedication to this city, and your belief in the power of community has been the driving force behind many of our accomplishments. Together, we have built a strong foundation upon which future leaders can continue to build.

As I bid farewell, I am filled with a profound sense of pride and gratitude. It has been an honor to serve as your mayor, and I will cherish the memories and experiences we have shared. Our city is not just a place on a map; it is a community, a family, and a beacon of hope.

Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible journey. I have no doubt that the best days of our city are yet to come.

With sincere appreciation and warmest regards,

Steve Allender, Rapid City Mayor 2015-2023