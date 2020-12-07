ALLENDER: I was wrong

I was wrong

I thought we would band together like we have so many times in the past. I thought we would join forces to get through this rough season of the pandemic. I thought the pandemic would bring out the care, compassion and community within us.

I was wrong.

When Donald Trump became president, political discussion became much more controversial. That consequence, combined with social media and the effect it has on social interactions, has set us up for failure. Families have been divided and friendships have been lost over one’s support or lack of support for a president.

The presidential election campaign of 2020, combined with the pandemic of 2020 set the stage for widespread social and civil disorder.

The political and pandemic environment seems to have transformed millions of laypersons into research scientists, constitutional scholars and educators. These newfound experts are now on a mission to educate the masses on what the real truth and the real science is. If you disagree with them, or think differently than them, you are wrong.

The result of all this has shown us who the real enemy is… and it is us.