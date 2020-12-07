ALLENDER: I was wrong

I was wrong
I thought we would band together like we have so many times in the past. I thought we would join forces to get through this rough season of the pandemic. I thought the pandemic would bring out the care, compassion and community within us.
I was wrong.
When Donald Trump became president, political discussion became much more controversial. That consequence, combined with social media and the effect it has on social interactions, has set us up for failure. Families have been divided and friendships have been lost over one’s support or lack of support for a president.
The presidential election campaign of 2020, combined with the pandemic of 2020 set the stage for widespread social and civil disorder.
The political and pandemic environment seems to have transformed millions of laypersons into research scientists, constitutional scholars and educators. These newfound experts are now on a mission to educate the masses on what the real truth and the real science is. If you disagree with them, or think differently than them, you are wrong.
The result of all this has shown us who the real enemy is… and it is us.
Six months ago, the political left, trying to make a point used protest, cyberbullying, rudeness, personal attacks and threats against those who did not think or act like them. These actions were condemned by the political far-right. Today, the shoe is on the other foot. Government bodies and elected officials who even do so much as talk about government restrictions are receiving the same treatment, only this time from the far right.
Meanwhile, the middle majority are silent, so far.
The willingness of the American people to turn on each other has never been more apparent in my lifetime, and I can assure you I’m not the only one making this observation.
I imagine our enemies are rethinking military and economic strategies based on the current situation in America. The difference between America and our enemies across the globe has largely been the stability of our government and our people. America has often intervened in foreign countries in attempts to re-stabilize a government or an entire region.
But now, who is going to re-stabilize us?
If we want to come out of this season of conflict as the America we have all grown to love, we better start remembering who we were prior to 2020. The path to normalcy is paved with grace, forgiveness and humility. I have hope for us, but what’s more important is whether you do as well.
