ALLENDER: It’s not about grants, criminal justice is never easy

The cornerstone of South Dakota’s criminal justice reform came in 2013 with the passing of then Senate Bill 70. This bill was passed, in part, to avoid building new prison space which is terribly inefficient and expensive to taxpayers.

As a result of, or in conjunction with the 2013 reform bill, the judicial system in South Dakota has adopted new practices relating to incarceration for minor offenses, extended use of probation, pre-trial monitoring and a variety of other creative approaches in hopes of unburdening the criminal justice system. This has been an eight-year process and did not happen in just the five or so years Pennington County has been receiving MacArthur funding.

Currently, many community issues are being re-categorized from crime problems to social problems. This is an obvious step considering the impacts poverty, addiction and mental illness have on the justice system. This requires more of a social service response in addition to treating many of these conditions as public health issues rather than criminal issues.