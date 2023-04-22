In August 2021, our workplace culture strategist began a series of retreats with city employees, managers, and city council members. The purpose of the retreats was to solidify the City’s (the government entity) mission, vision, and values. The goal of the retreats was to align our city workforces in our service to the citizens.

A byproduct of these retreats was that our city workers did not share a common brand or logo. There are various departments who have their own, such as Wastewater Treatment, Public Works, Parks, Police, Fire, and others, but a single unifying theme did not exist.

Anyone who employs multiple human beings knows that keeping the workforce healthy and motivated equates to higher productivity, better job satisfaction, less turnover, and other important benefits. The City of Rapid City employee groups are no different, and in fact, I might argue that government employee satisfaction and motivation is at least, as important as that in the private sector. After all, the government uses taxpayer money to provide basic services and infrastructure for its citizens.

We requested proposals to create a city workforce logo from local marketing companies and selected Robert Sharp and Associates. Sharp’s crew interacted with staff, learned about the purpose of the logo, and provided several options for us to review. Half of all city employees took part in this process by filling out a questionnaire, or making their input known by other means.

A final logo was selected. At the end of December, I sent the city council a detailed letter, explaining the process, the need and ultimately asking for them to approve the new logo. This is where I made a mistake. This new logo design did not require the approval of the city council. I believed, however, that if the council approved it, the employees would appreciate the support and could gain the feeling we were all working for the same cause. My decision to have the council approval was well-intentioned, but did not prove to be wise in the end.

The council debated, criticized, or were otherwise mostly uninterested in passing the logo. One member was vitriolic and hurled insults about the poor design. One member believed this was a last-minute legacy issue for me. A couple of council members wanted to know about the hidden costs, and even insinuated that this was something the taxpayers deserve to know before implementation. All of this helped me to realize there was now confusion about the purpose of the logo.

This logo was only intended to represent city work groups. It was meant to be a unifying measure for the City’s 850 employees working among 12 different departments. It was not intended to “rebrand’ our great city, or to replace our city seal (which sports an image of Mount Rushmore) nor was it designed to be the primary marketing tool for tourism, or any other larger purpose. Therefore, this confusion added to the debate.

The marketing, the mock ups, and the implementation plan cost the taxpayers about $4000. The future implementation of the logo will be nominal based on the fact that we are not throwing out tons of stationary or engaging in other costly measures. The city does not brand itself like a business franchise would, therefore the cost is very low, however the possible benefit is very high.

So, I am writing to apologize to the city employees for being unable to predict a divisive debate on this issue, and to reassure the citizens that the cost is low, the intent is good, and the likely outcome will be very positive for the city employees and our customers.

The city employees are dedicated, smart, and overworked fellow citizens. They are in this career because they choose to be, and I am proud of them for that.

It would be accurate to say the road to political ugliness is paved with good intentions.

Steve Allender is the mayor of Rapid City.