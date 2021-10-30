ALLENDER: There are better ways to help

The City of Rapid City is initiating a public awareness campaign regarding panhandling.

Panhandling is described as the act of one person asking another person for money, presumably based on being destitute or homeless. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects this action, and many court cases have affirmed this over the last several years.

Aggressive panhandling is when someone approaches a person in a threatening manner and asks repeatedly for money or demands money. In our city, many of the panhandling incidents involve intoxicated panhandlers. This makes pedestrians feel very uneasy, if not threatened. There are often reports of panhandlers approaching women getting into, or out of cars and creating a sense of being surrounded.

If someone is confronted by an intoxicated panhandler, there is virtually no chance the money will be used for food. Alcoholism is a serious disease that is highly concentrated among the homeless population. The dollar you give to an intoxicated panhandler will likely only feed someone’s addiction. I have been called names in the past for pointing out this fact.

Panhandling, poverty, even homelessness have been politically weaponized at times, making this a very controversial subject; but it should not be.

Just like the panhandler has the constitutional right to ask for money, the person being asked also has a right to decline. The threatening or intimidating behavior or body language sometimes pressures people into giving money. Then, a lesson is learned by the panhandler who will react accordingly next time.

In an effort to reaffirm the right of people to say no to panhandling, the City will be placing signs in the public right of way in the central business district. The signs will serve to let people know it is okay to decline. Furthermore, it will give a cellular telephone number to which a donation may be transmitted. This donation will be received by the Black Hills Area Community Foundation and will go toward their homeless outreach funding.

It’s that simple, it’s okay to say no, but if you want to help the homeless, there is a better way to do it. There are many non-profit organizations that can use your financial support. Even $10 per month can make a difference.

This is not an attack on the homeless. We are living in a time where there are more homeless resources and programs than in any other point in our history. If help is desired, help can be provided. The ugly truth is, many homeless individuals do not want help, and help cannot be forced upon them.

While empathy and understanding is needed for our homeless residents, it shouldn’t be controversial to say no to panhandlers or to help provide comfort or security to downtown shoppers and visitors.