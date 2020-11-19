ALLENDER: Why I supported the mask mandate

The fact that masks slow the spread of disease is not a controversial issue within the medical and scientific community. A simple face covering will not filter a virus, but it will stop or reduce the respiratory droplets that come from speaking and breathing. The virus travels in these droplets. There is no question about this.

The point is this: the universal use of masks in public indoor spaces, will help prevent someone carrying the virus from transmitting it to those who are not. This scenario is not unlike the second-hand smoke scenario above. No one has the "right" to harm someone else.

There are plenty of instances where the government has intervened because of people making poor personal choices: drunk driving, drug use, sexual harassment, smoking in public, basic traffic laws, and the list goes on. Each and every one of those laws would be unnecessary if people could, in fact, be trusted to make good personal decisions.

This is the worst global pandemic in the last 100 years. Hundreds more South Dakotans will die before it's over. The argument that they are (only the) old, sick or weak lacks basic humanity. Asking you not to put a healthy person at risk, during a pandemic, is in no way tyranny.

There is reason to believe we may be on the down side of this pandemic. If we pull together as a community, as a state and as a nation, lives will be saved. The choice is ours, and the decision time is now.