ALLENDER: Why I supported the mask mandate

Several years ago, the federal government imposed a law prohibiting smoking in public places such as bars, restaurants, other buildings where the public has access. Since that time, cities or states have approved additional regulations protecting the entrances of public buildings with a 30-foot barrier where smoking is prohibited.
The point?
To protect non-smokers from secondhand smoke. You see, the medical community, the CDC, and other health advocates determined non-smokers could he hurt or killed by smokers.
I'm sure there were some annoyed bar and restaurant owners as well as customers, but I do not believe there were public demonstrations, cries of tyranny, legal "experts" opining on the destruction of democracy due to no smoking laws etc.
Today, we are asking people in public, indoor buildings, to wear a face mask to slow the spread of COVID-19. As the City of Rapid City contemplated a legal mandate, the public comments flowed in by the hundreds, a number of them accusing us of being sheep, for being led to slaughter by those who would seek Socialism, some are decrying the pandemic as a global hoax, threats against the business community to stop shopping in any town that mandates masks, threats against the mayor, a world-class lobbying effort by the far right to stop this absolute travesty of democracy and the trampling of our personal freedoms.
The fact that masks slow the spread of disease is not a controversial issue within the medical and scientific community. A simple face covering will not filter a virus, but it will stop or reduce the respiratory droplets that come from speaking and breathing. The virus travels in these droplets. There is no question about this.
The point is this: the universal use of masks in public indoor spaces, will help prevent someone carrying the virus from transmitting it to those who are not. This scenario is not unlike the second-hand smoke scenario above. No one has the "right" to harm someone else.
There are plenty of instances where the government has intervened because of people making poor personal choices: drunk driving, drug use, sexual harassment, smoking in public, basic traffic laws, and the list goes on. Each and every one of those laws would be unnecessary if people could, in fact, be trusted to make good personal decisions.
This is the worst global pandemic in the last 100 years. Hundreds more South Dakotans will die before it's over. The argument that they are (only the) old, sick or weak lacks basic humanity. Asking you not to put a healthy person at risk, during a pandemic, is in no way tyranny.
There is reason to believe we may be on the down side of this pandemic. If we pull together as a community, as a state and as a nation, lives will be saved. The choice is ours, and the decision time is now.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.