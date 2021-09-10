ALLMER: Remembering 9/11 as a congressional staffer

Tuesday, September 11, 2001. It was like every other day working for then-Congressman John Thune on Capitol Hill. I was a staff assistant at the time and our office, the Longworth House Office Building, was located adjacent to the Capitol.

A few minutes past nine the phone rang – it was our Chief of Staff – he was in South Dakota and the first thing he said was “turn on the TV and get me John.” I could tell right away something was not right. I rushed to the Congressman’s office and turned on the TV – the first tower had been hit. As the staff gathered around the TV, like the rest of the world, we thought it was a pilot that lost his way or had a heart attack mid-air – an accident. Then the second plane hit – this was no coincidence.

There was no game plan for a situation like this. Most of us didn’t have cell phones, and there was no social media. We all assembled in the Congressman’s office and determined we should hunker down at the office. But soon enough, one of the legislative aides came rushing in. Her husband had called her frantically. While waiting at the mechanic he saw a plane hit the Pentagon. “You guys need to evacuate,” he said. At this point it had not made the news that a third plane had hit the Pentagon. Immediately, reality hit home that Washington was under attack and there could be more planes.