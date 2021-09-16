AMIOTTE: Lack of mask requirements, Covid mitigation protocols is disability rights issue

It’s just a piece a cloth. You put it on your face to cover your mouth and nose, and it acts as a barrier to the rest of the world.

But that simple piece of cloth has become a huge source of controversy.

While many people have been following public health recommendations and wear masks in public to limit the spread of Covid-19, others passionately fight against it, saying masks impede their individual freedoms.

For some of the most vulnerable people in our community, however, it’s the masks themselves that represent freedom.

In the United States alone, more than 39 million people have been infected with Covid-19 and more than 600,000 people have died. Covid cases among children are surging across the county as students return to school. In fact, in a two-week period in August, the number of new coronavirus cases in children jumped from 121,000 to nearly 204,000.

Closer to home, it’s the same story as active cases in Pennington County continue to rise. The number of positive Covid-19 cases is actually higher now than it was at the same time last year. And little is being done to stop the spread – particularly in our schools.