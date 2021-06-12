Assault on freedom and diversity is a crisis

“If you are overtly speaking against critical race theory, you're saying diversity, equity and inclusion is not important in your state. What happens is your diversity, equity, and inclusion people leave. You don't even have to make the decision at the legislative level, because the governor has chilled the environment in such a way that it's really difficult to be able to fill those jobs. Noem wins already, simply by talking about it.”

Gov. Noem’s radical right-wing agenda of assaulting academic freedom and diversity have been an audible whistle for her prospects as a national candidate.

“She is saying, ‘Hey, if you are a white nationalist somewhere in America, I'm your candidate. You should be sending me a check because I'm the one standing up for white people and white nationalism.’ As a white progressive-minded person, I find that frightening. I can only imagine what that feels like for people of color across the country and in South Dakota. It feels chilling for anybody who isn't white and conservative in South Dakota. I think that must be her goal -- maybe she doesn't want us here.”

These coordinated attacks by Republicans will have dire consequences for South Dakota, and the outlook isn’t good, said Nesiba.