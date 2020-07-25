BARNETT: Past generations would be proud of new stadium project

Attendance was very high.

At the end of his professional career in baseball when he was a batting coach for several major league teams, when his team played in at Coors Field Denver, I strolled down to the visitor’s dugout, nodding and waving for Frank to chat for a moment. We remembered his years in Rapid City with teammates like Don Quayle, Harlan Deluge, and many more. He was great friends with Bill Mitchell and Wes Storm. For several seasons, I worked the home games in the concessions area and made $5 per game, along with my summer pay at Skarty’s service station on the north side of Halley Park. Mr. Skartvedt and his family-owned an oil refinery and managed several service stations in RC. He was also a liberal donor to Black Hills Sport.

The local batboys for the first few seasons were Rollie Larson (who later was a leader on the RC Cobbler’s basketball team that won the State A when we were seniors in 1960s) and later stared in football, basketball, and track at Augustana College in Sioux Falls) and Doug Nelson, an all-around athlete at Rapid City High School.