BARON: Bar Exam preserves 'white privilege'

For more than 60 years, South Dakota law school graduates could become licensed to practice law through the “diploma privilege” upon showing evidence of good character and fitness. South Dakota was not unique in this regard.

Historically, the “diploma privilege” was utilized across the United States as a means of licensure for attorneys, but change was inevitable. When minorities and underprivileged individuals began attending law schools, resistance arose. Southern States began eliminating the “diploma privilege” and imposing a “bar exam.”

As stated by the Speaker of the South Carolina Senate, the purpose of the bar examination was "to bar Negroes and undesirable whites" from becoming lawyers. The “bar exam” became a means to ensure racial disparity. South Dakota followed suit by eliminating the diploma privilege in 1957 - a few years after the diploma privilege was eliminated in South Carolina (1950) and in Florida (1949) and only a few years before Alabama eliminated it in 1961.

South Dakota’s current bar exam protocol preserves white privilege and the disparate treatment of applicants on the basis of gender, race, and economic grounds. South Dakota utilizes a “national” bar exam which encompasses questions that have been outsourced to non-South Dakotans. The discriminatory impact was minimized in the 1980s and 1990s when bar exam essay questions were drafted by South Dakota lawyers and aligned with the law school’s curriculum. A high score on the essay questions would carry a student to licensure even if the student had a low score on the multiple-choice questions. This has changed. Currently -- with the exception of one question relating to Indian Law -- all of the questions utilized by the South Dakota Board of Bar Examiners are outsourced and drafted by individuals with no connection to South Dakota.

Further, the multiple-choice portion of the bar exam (200 questions unrelated to South Dakota law) are also outsourced to non-South Dakotans and are imposed with rigid time limitations. These standardized questions have been recognized as discriminatory in regard to minorities, economically-disadvantaged students, and as to students who are “slow and methodical” readers. Empirical data and evolving studies show that there is no correlation between a student’s ability to do well on standardized questions and his or her “competency” to practice law.

South Dakota’s licensing authority is unreceptive to a reinstatement of the “diploma privilege” and is also unreceptive to other curriculum-based alternatives (such as are being adopted elsewhere). To make matters worse, our licensing authority has consistently been “moving the goal line” for licensure by raising the minimum score needed and eliminating the possibility of securing passage based upon a high score on the essay portion notwithstanding a low score on the multiple choice. The failure rate, utilizing the new and enhanced criteria, has exceeded 50% in recent years and has exceeded 60% in at least one year.

White applicants who do well on standardized tests continue to be admitted. Others who are denied admission have no recourse. Individuals desiring a non-white lawyer or a “methodical slow reader” have very few options in South Dakota. South Dakota is home to approximately 76,000 Native Americans, but it has only a handful of Native American lawyers. There have been far more Native American (and other minority) law students who have attended our law school than who have been permitted to be licensed.

South Dakota ranks 46th out of the 50 states in lawyers per capita. There is an overabundance of attorneys in the urban areas such as Sioux Falls and Rapid City. But a crisis exists in regard to the providing of legal services in remote rural and tribal areas where many citizens are marginalized due to poverty. The need is great.

Given empirical data and current analysis, there is no logical reason to reject the “diploma privilege.” It is time to eliminate the bar exam, a device which evolved as a means to preserve white privilege.

Roger Baron is a Roger Baron, Professor Emeritus, University of South Dakota School of Law and Law Professor at USD, 1990-2015 (His views do not represent the views of the Law School or of the University of South Dakota.)

